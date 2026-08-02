Byron Donalds unveils 'Florida's Space Race' initiative to bring NASA HQ to Brevard County

The Brief Congressman Byron Donalds and Senator Ashley Moody announced an initiative to relocate NASA headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Brevard County under the proposed "CAPE Canaveral Act." The initiative, titled "Florida's Space Race," aims to leverage the state's proximity to launch sites and existing aerospace infrastructure as NASA's Washington D.C. lease approaches its 2028 expiration. No potential sites for the new headquarters have been announced.



Will NASA headquarters be moving to Florida's Space Coast?

Congressman Byron Donalds has unveiled a plan to bring the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) headquarters to Brevard County, claiming the move would expand launch capacity, accelerate permitting, and create thousands of high-paying aerospace jobs across Florida.

Congressman Byron Donalds plans to bring NASA headquarters to Florida, expands launch capacity, accelerates permitting, and builds a world-class workforce to create thousands of high-paying aerospace jobs.

What we know:

Donalds – who is currently campaigning for Florida governor – announced "Florida's Space Race" as an initiative to continue Florida's legacy in space history by proposing to relocate NASA's headquarters to Brevard County. SpaceX founder Elon Musk endorsed Donalds in his gubernatorial bid.

According to a July 31 press release, Donalds said the initiative will also:

Streamline permitting for strategic space industry projects

Establish a statewide workforce pipeline through industry-led training programs

Convene a Florida Space Race Summit

Strengthen partnerships between state government, Space Florida, industry leaders and research institutions

The backstory:

In H.R. 2422 "Consolidating Aerospace Programs Efficiently at Canaveral Act, Donalds proposed moving NASA headquarters to Brevard County within one year of enactment. The bill was co-led by Representatives Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL) and is the companion bill to Senator Ashley Moody's CAPE Canaveral Act.

NASA's lease for its current headquarters facility in Washington, D.C., is set to expire in August 2028, and the space agency is actively exploring relocation options.

Argument to bring NASA headquarters to Florida

The bipartisan plan leans on Florida's long history with human space flight.

"Florida launched the first space race, and Florida will win the next one," Donalds said in a released statement.

The bill lists five reasons for its argument:

Proximity to launch sites: With Florida being home to major launch sites for NASA missions – including the recent Artemis II crewed mission around the moon – legislators believe having the headquarters nearby will streamline operations, reduce travel costs and improve coordination.

Geographical advantage: Being close to the Equator, Florida is ideal for rocket launches due to the Earth's rotational speed.

Existing infrastructure: Florida already has close partnerships with agencies active in aerospace and space exploration.

Economic boost: By bringing NASA headquarters to Florida, lawmakers anticipate an economic boom – including more jobs and increased investments in local communities.

Experienced workforce: NASA's own workforce would strengthen, lawmakers said, by cutting the need for experienced aerospace experts to relocate to Washington D.C.

Bringing jobs to the Sunshine State

The initiative also focuses on building workforce pipelines for skilled trades – including welders, electricians, machinists, and construction workers.

Lynda Weatherman, President & CEO of the Economic Development Commission of Florida's Space Coast, said local workforce planning is already in motion. After surveying 18 area aerospace companies, Weatherman's team identified an immediate need for 7,121 jobs across 12 specific skill sets.

The commission has since identified local and state colleges that align degree and certification programs with those industry demands.

"The need for creating a workforce from within has never been more critical," Weatherman said.

What they're saying:

U.S. Senator Ashley Moody spoke on "Florida's Space Race" during a joint speaking engagement Friday, saying,

"We’ve set some very ambitious goals for our space program nationally," Florida’s Senator Moody said. "… There is a lot of energy and excitement around Florida’s Space Coast. Congressman Donalds has a plan to make sure that we are bolstering not only manufacturing and businesses that are supporting that effort, but making sure that Florida kids are given the opportunity to be a part of that, and ultimately live out their own Florida dream."

What's next:

Lawmakers have not yet specified an exact property site within Brevard County for the potential headquarters facility.

Donalds' proposal moving forward involves identifying top strategic space development sites for expedited permitting and expanding zero-tuition workforce training through the LaunchPad initiative.