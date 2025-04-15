Deltona brush fire burns 100 acres, no homes threatened
ORLANDO, Fla. - A brush fire spanning approximately 100 acres broke out Tuesday afternoon in Deltona, according to Volusia County Fire Rescue officials.
What we know:
The fire was reported at 2:44 p.m., with Volusia County Fire Rescue taking the lead on the response. The Florida Forest Service is assisting by cutting containment lines and has deployed a firefighting helicopter to help battle the blaze from the air.
No structures or homes are currently threatened, officials said.
What we don't know:
Crews continue to monitor the fire and work toward full containment. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Volusia County issues burn ban amid severe drought conditions:
Earlier Tuesday, Volusia County Fire Rescue issued a countywide outdoor burn ban set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, April 16, due to heightened wildfire risks and unusually high drought conditions.
The ban applies to unincorporated areas of the county as well as the cities of Oak Hill, Lake Helen and Pierson. Under the order, all outdoor burning—including yard waste, bonfires, campfires, warming fires, and outdoor cooking fires—is prohibited unless explicitly authorized by the Florida Forest Service. Cooking on contained gas or charcoal grills is still permitted, excluding the use of fire pits.
According to Volusia County Fire Chief Joe King, the burn ban is necessary because of severe drought conditions. Volusia County’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index is 517.
Violators could face fines up to $500 and/or up to 60 days in jail. Fire rescue personnel will issue citations and extinguish any unauthorized fires found during enforcement.
Officials are urging residents to use caution and follow wildfire safety practices, including:
- Properly disposing of cigarettes
- Avoiding parking on dry grass
- Maintaining a defensible space around homes
- Keep roofs and gutters clear
- Have fire extinguishers accessible
- Maintain functional smoke detectors
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Volusia County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service on April 15, 2025.