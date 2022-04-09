DeLand teen arrested for shooting family member, deputies say

article

Volusia County Sheriff arrested a 17-year-old on Friday night in the shooting of a relative outside his home in DeLand.

According to the release, deputies responded to the shooting on East Haven Road around 9:15 p.m. on Friday and found a man lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of critical injuries and is expected to survive.

Deputies said the suspect, Jacob Real, was still on the scene, and deputies took him into custody without incident.

Detectives determined the shooting stemmed from an argument between the shooter and victim. It started outside the home, moved inside with some shoving involved, and then moved back outside, where Real shot the victim, according to the report.

The teen was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a minor and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.