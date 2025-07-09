Lake County deputies shoot, injure man in Deland: officials

The Brief A suspect was injured in a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday night in Lake County. No deputies were hurt. The FDLE is investigating.



An investigation is underway in Lake County after a suspect was shot by deputies on Tuesday night, according to officials.

What we know:

Lake County sheriff's deputies are at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting at a residence along Division Street, off Fonseca Lane in the DeLand section of Lake County.

Deputies were dispatched to that area shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A suspect was injured in a deputy-involved shooting along Division Street in the Deland section of Lake County on Tuesday night.

No deputies were injured during the incident. A suspect, however, was hurt and was taken to a hospital in Sanford for medical treatment.

What we don't know:

Few details have been released about the suspect, his condition, or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

What's next:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating, which is standard protocol in deputy-involved shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.