Lake County deputies shoot, injure man in Deland: officials
DELAND, Fla. - An investigation is underway in Lake County after a suspect was shot by deputies on Tuesday night, according to officials.
What we know:
Lake County sheriff's deputies are at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting at a residence along Division Street, off Fonseca Lane in the DeLand section of Lake County.
Deputies were dispatched to that area shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
A suspect was injured in a deputy-involved shooting along Division Street in the Deland section of Lake County on Tuesday night.
No deputies were injured during the incident. A suspect, however, was hurt and was taken to a hospital in Sanford for medical treatment.
What we don't know:
Few details have been released about the suspect, his condition, or the circumstances that led to the shooting.
What's next:
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating, which is standard protocol in deputy-involved shootings.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Lake County Sheriff's Office on July 9, 2025.