Second suspect in DeLand barbershop attack turns himself in

article

A second suspect wanted in a brutal barbershop attack in December turned himself in to Volusia County deputies on Friday.

The DeLand Police Department said it believes Damian Crafton, 29, was the main attacker and was armed with brass knuckles when they say he walked up to the victim outside First Class Barber Shop, off Woodland Boulevard, and repeatedly punched him in the face.

He is currently booked in the Volusia County Jail and is charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and aggravated abuse of a disabled adult.

Malik Sanchez, a second suspect, was arrested last month.