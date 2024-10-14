Deland Middle School limits entryways, plans to bus students in through flooded roadways

Lots of kids had Monday off from school for Indigenous People’s Day, but they’re set to return to class on Tuesday.

Flooded roadways are creating a headache for already-exhausted parents. That makes parents nervous about what they might see at DeLand Middle School during stressful pickup and dropoff periods, even without flooded roads.

As one parent, Yvett Green put it:

"It’s going to be a s*** show."

Parents are not thrilled at the prospect of having only one way to get in or out of DeLand Middle School.

"There’s no way," said Kendrick Green. "My first thought was, ‘No."

Entrance points at the school's north and west ends have standing water that has lasted for days with barely any noticeable drainage. The Volusia County School District is warning that water contains sewage, fertilizer, other chemicals, and wildlife. So parents and buses have to use the south entrance off Taylor Ave.

"Now that there’s more cars, I’m praying that they all pay attention, that no kid gets hurt," said Yvett Green.

Anyone walking to school from the north side has to meet at the Sanborn Center. The county’s public transportation system, Voltran, is providing that shuttling service.

The school warned, that on the way home in the afternoon, kids might have to wait around as the bus makes multiple trips.

"There’s nothing but frustration that’s going to happen," Kendrick Green said. "It’s gonna be a problem."

Parents of DeLand Middle School students aren’t the only ones impacted by the flooded roads. Volusia County sheriff’s deputies whipped around at high speed when they ran into the blocked road. Teachers will have to deal with this too.

"It’s a mess for sure," said Amanda Rudd, who checked out the street for her friend who works as a teacher at DeLand Middle School. "It’s still extremely flooded."

The Volusia County School District didn’t have an exact time estimate for when the roads will be back open – just "sometime this week." They said they’d reevaluate on Thursday to see whether the shuttling service is still necessary.

"I just wish they would have delayed it another day," said Yvett Green.

