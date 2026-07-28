DeLand man critically injured in stabbing, sister in custody

The Brief A 53-year-old DeLand man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest early Tuesday, police said. Investigators took the victim's sister, who was serving as an in-home caretaker, into custody. Police said no other injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A 53-year-old DeLand man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest early Tuesday in the Villa Villar neighborhood, police said.

The DeLand Police Department responded to the residence around 5 a.m.

What we know:

Officers found the man suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital about 5:50 a.m., where he remained in critical condition.

Investigators took the victim's sister into custody. Police said she was serving as an in-home caretaker for three people living at the residence.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victim and the woman who was taken into custody were not immediately released.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7400.