Woman killed after motorcycle crash in DeLand: FHP

A 39-year-old woman is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and SUV on Saturday in DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said the crash happened after 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 11 and Spring Garden Avenue between a Harley Davidson and Subaru Forester.

It isn't clear what led to the crash, but the passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene, according to FHP. The driver, a 39-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

It is unknown if anyone from the SUV sustained any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.