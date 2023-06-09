Debris goes flying after Florida driver pummels into 2 cars during apparent high-speed police chase

A man was on his way home from work when his dash cam captured crazy video footage of a driver crashing into two cars and allegedly running away from the scene in Jacksonville.

The crash happened on June 8, according to Andrew Hatch who sent FOX 35 the wild video.

The video shows Hatch approaching a green light when a silver sedan comes flying down the adjacent roadway, first slamming into a Red Jeep — which quickly went airborne and then a second car that slid across the roadway into a pole.

The speeding car nearly caught fire for a few seconds before the driver appears to get out of the moving car to flee.

Debris can be seen flying after both crashes as traffic nearly came to a complete stop.

Seconds after the crash, police cars can be seen speeding to the crash site as they drive in the direction of the driver who fled.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Jacksonville Police Department for more details on the crash.

It's unknown if there were any injuries in the crash.