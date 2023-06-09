Expand / Collapse search

Wild video shows ice bridge explode over river

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Utah
An explosion demolition was done for an ice bridge that formed in Provo, Utah after a January avalanche left 20-30 feet of ice at the site.

PROVO, Utah - A wild, intense, video shows a crazy explosion happening over a river in Utah — and it was all planned. 

Agencies in Provo, Utah came together to clear avalanche debris near Bridal Veils Falls on June 7 after videos surfaced of people swimming in the river below. 

The video shows demolition crews gathered near the debris to set up the explosion. 

The debris stems from a January avalanche that left 20 to 30 feet of ice and other debris by the base of the waterfall, according to KSL news

The demolition was done as a safety measure to stop people from jumping into the river. 