Wild video shows ice bridge explode over river

A wild, intense, video shows a crazy explosion happening over a river in Utah — and it was all planned.

Agencies in Provo, Utah came together to clear avalanche debris near Bridal Veils Falls on June 7 after videos surfaced of people swimming in the river below.

The video shows demolition crews gathered near the debris to set up the explosion.

The debris stems from a January avalanche that left 20 to 30 feet of ice and other debris by the base of the waterfall, according to KSL news.

The demolition was done as a safety measure to stop people from jumping into the river.