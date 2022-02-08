Debary takes major step in making downtown project a reality

The City of DeBary has taken a major step in turning "DeBary Main Street" into a reality.

The project hopes to provide a centralized area for people to gather.

The city says last month a developer submitted a letter of intent to purchase about 20 acres with the area of where the project would go.

DeBary’s mayor says it’s the kind of partner the city had hoped for.

"Will do the purchase and build-out in a fashion that is consistent with the vision that was put together in DeBary over 18 months ago," said Karen Chasez.

Alexis Matias, a business owner in the city, has seen the massive growth first hand – watching DeBary become a desirable city to live.

"I see new people pretty much every day coming in just moving here from out of state or other neighboring cities," he said.

The city has faced pushback from people who don’t want to see more development. Matias thinks with the number of people moving in, it’s hard to keep change out.

"I think some people are trying to get away from it being busy, and eventually it’s just going to get busier as it’s growing," he said.

