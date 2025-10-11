Man convicted in 1979 murder of a Brevard County child to be executed next month

The Brief Gov. DeSantis has signed a death warrant for Bryan Frederick Jennings, convicted in the 1979 murder of a 6-year-old Merritt Island girl. Jennings’ Nov. 13 execution would be Florida’s record 16th this year. The move continues the governor’s accelerated pace of capital punishment in 2025.



Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a death warrant to execute a man convicted in the 1979 murder of a Brevard County child.

Bryan Frederick Jennings, 66, is scheduled to be executed Nov. 13.

What we know:

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a death warrant for Jennings, who was convicted of kidnapping, raping, and murdering 6-year-old Rebecca Kunash in Merritt Island in 1979.

Jennings, a U.S. Marine home on leave at the time, abducted the child from her bedroom, assaulted her, and drowned her in a nearby canal. His execution is scheduled for Nov. 13 and would mark Florida’s 16th execution of 2025—a modern-era record.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Jennings’ attorneys plan to file last-minute appeals, which could delay or stay his execution.

The backstory:

Jennings was sentenced to death in 1986 after an 11-1 jury recommendation. The sentencing judge described the murder as "cold, calculated and premeditated."

Since reinstating capital punishment in 1976, Florida’s previous record for executions in a single year was eight, in both 1984 and 2014. DeSantis has far surpassed that pace in 2025.

Big picture view:

The death warrant continues a year of rapid executions under DeSantis, whose administration has prioritized carrying out death sentences.

