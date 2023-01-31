Death investigation underway at Kissimmee mobile home community Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is expected to provide remarks during a news conference at 6:30 pm. You can watch the event in the live video player above.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation at a mobile community in Kissimmee.

Deputies were called to a residence on Troy Ct. in the Sandalwood Mobile Home Park just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The community is located near the intersection of N. Narcoosee and Boggy Creek roads.

Multiple law enforcement officers could be seen overhead by a SKYFOX crew. A FOX 35 News crew on the ground observed a forensics unit outside the residence.

No other details were immediately released.