Death investigation underway after body found in Banana River

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the Banana River.

Deputies say a boater discovered the body east of Morningside Drive in Merritt Island on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m.

Homicide detectives are investigating and the medical examiner will determine the identity of the body and cause of death.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).