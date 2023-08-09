Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash slows traffic on I-95 in Brevard County, Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Drivers can expect delays on Interstate 95 in Brevard County as troopers investigate a deadly crash.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. southbound on I-95 at mile marker 168 in Malabar.

All southbound lanes are closed in the area. Traffic is being diverted off at State Road 514.

FOX 35 News is working to learn more information. Stream Good Day Orlando in the above video player for live traffic updates. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 