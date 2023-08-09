Deadly crash slows traffic on I-95 in Brevard County, Florida

Drivers can expect delays on Interstate 95 in Brevard County as troopers investigate a deadly crash.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. southbound on I-95 at mile marker 168 in Malabar.

All southbound lanes are closed in the area. Traffic is being diverted off at State Road 514.

FOX 35 News is working to learn more information. Stream Good Day Orlando in the above video player for live traffic updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.