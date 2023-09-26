Deadly crash shuts down portion of I-4 in Orange County

Stream FOX 35 News

Expect traffic delays on Interstate 4 in Orange County following an early morning deadly crash Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol has blocked off a portion of I-4 westbound at SR-535 (Apopka-Vineland Road), where the crash occurred.

Alternate route

Drivers can get off on Kirkman Road – where troopers are having them exit the interstate – and use some of the interior roads, before hopping back onto I-4.

You can also take SR-417 as an alternate route.

Troopers responded to this crash around 1 a.m. Tuesday. FOX 35 News is working to what led to the crash and the number of vehicles involved.

At this time, it's unknown how long the area will be closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.