Bakari: Meet the new head gorilla at Disney's Animal Kingdom

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The Brief There is a new resident to see at Disney's Animal Kingdom: Bakari, a 21-year-old western lowland gorilla. He will act as the newest troop leader for the gorillas who live there. He came to Disney from the Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri, part of the species survival plan. Gino, the troop's previous troop leader, died in September 2025 at the age of 44. He had been at Disney's Animal Kingdom for nearly 30 years.



There is a new resident to see at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom: Meet Bakari, a 21-year-old male western lowland gorilla.

He recently made his debut in the gorilla habitat along the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail, where people will be able to see him.

Bakari: Disney's new troop leader

What we know:

Bakar comes to Disney's Animal Kingdom from the Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri, where he will become the new troop leader for the other gorillas.

His transfer is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan for Western Lowland Gorillas. Zoos work together to transfer animals between zoos for various reasons, including breeding and genetic diversity.

He made his debut on June 30, Disney said.

What they're saying:

While animal care experts helped him get acquainted with his new habitat, the team shared the exciting news via a heartwarming Facebook post:

Remembering Gino

The backstory:

In September 2025, Disney announced the death of Gino, a 44-year-old western lowland gorilla, who lived at Disney's Animal Kingdom for nearly 30 years.

He was also the troop leader for the younger gorillas.

"For nearly 30 years, Gino touched countless lives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom with his playful spirit, gentle humor, and steady presence as a devoted father and troop leader."

"Gino leaves behind an incredible legacy – 14 offspring, global contributions to gorilla care and conservation, and the lasting memories of every cast member and guest he inspired," Disney said.