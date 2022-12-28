Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in I-95 crash involving semi in Flagler County: troopers

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:23AM
Flagler County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

(Photo via DOT camera)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi on Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday, troopers said.  

The Florida Highway Patrol said all northbound lanes are closed at mile marker 296, near the US 1 exit in Palm Coast.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at the Matanzas Woods Parkway exit. 

MORE HEADLINES:

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 