1 dead in I-95 crash involving semi in Flagler County: troopers

One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi on Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said all northbound lanes are closed at mile marker 296, near the US 1 exit in Palm Coast.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at the Matanzas Woods Parkway exit.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.