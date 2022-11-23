Deadly crash shuts down Florida Turnpike southbound ramp to I-4 in Orlando

A fatal crash has closed the Florida Turnpike southbound exit and entrance ramps that take drivers to Interstate 4 in Orlando on Wednesday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, two vehicles were involved in the crash. One person is dead. Another was taken to the hospital.

The ramp from the Turnpike will likely be closed for a few hours as the investigation continues. The ramp from I-4 to the southbound Turnpike should be open shortly, troopers said.

Backups are building as drivers hit the road ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Watch live updates in the player above.