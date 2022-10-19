Deadly crash leaves I-4 exit ramp partially closed at SR 436

Traffic Alert Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on the eastbound exit ramp of Interstate 4 at State Road 436. Live Florida Department of Transportation traffic camera in the video player above.

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on the eastbound exit ramp of Interstate 4 at State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs.

Altamonte Springs police officers responded to the scene just after 3 p.m., and they advise that sections of the ramp could remain closed during the rush hour while they conduct an investigation. That could impact eastbound traffic on I-4 in Altamonte Springs. Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes or plan for delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.