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Deadly crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down I-95 northbound in Melbourne, FHP says

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Published  April 28, 2026 7:20am EDT
Brevard County News
FOX 35 Orlando

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -
A driver has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on I-95 northbound near Wickham Road (mile marker 191) in Melbourne.

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According to FHP, the crash involved a 2017 Dodge Journey and a 2015 Mack tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Dodge Journey, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene, FHP said.

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All northbound lanes of I-95 are shut down at Wickham Road while crews work to clear the crash.

Drivers are being diverted off the interstate at the Wickham Road exit.

The crash remains under investigation. 

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