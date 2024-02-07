1 killed, 2 hurt after early morning crash on Kissimmee road: FHP
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - One person is dead, and two others are hurt following an early morning crash in Kissimmee, troopers said.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday at Terra Esmeralda Drive and S Poinciana Boulevard.
All northbound lanes of Poinciana Boulevard are blocked in the area.
Troopers said a Mercedes-Benz, Chevrolet Silverado, Hyundai Kona and a Jeep Renegade were involved in the crash. The driver of the Mercedes died at the scene.
Two others were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Day Orlando for live traffic updates.