1 killed, 2 hurt after early morning crash on Kissimmee road: FHP

By Aurielle Eady
Published 
Updated 8:17AM
Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - One person is dead, and two others are hurt following an early morning crash in Kissimmee, troopers said. 

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday at Terra Esmeralda Drive and S Poinciana Boulevard. 

All northbound lanes of Poinciana Boulevard are blocked in the area.

Troopers said a Mercedes-Benz, Chevrolet Silverado, Hyundai Kona and a Jeep Renegade were involved in the crash. The driver of the Mercedes died at the scene. 

Two others were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Watch Good Day Orlando for live traffic updates. 