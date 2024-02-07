1 killed, 2 hurt after early morning crash on Kissimmee road: FHP

Stream FOX 35 News

One person is dead, and two others are hurt following an early morning crash in Kissimmee, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday at Terra Esmeralda Drive and S Poinciana Boulevard.

All northbound lanes of Poinciana Boulevard are blocked in the area.

Troopers said a Mercedes-Benz, Chevrolet Silverado, Hyundai Kona and a Jeep Renegade were involved in the crash. The driver of the Mercedes died at the scene.

Two others were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Watch Good Day Orlando for live traffic updates.