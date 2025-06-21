Deadly bicycle crash under investigation on Apopka Vineland Road, officials say

article

Florida Highway Patrol is actively investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that occurred on Apopka Vineland Road near AD Mims Road on Friday evening.

According to officials, the incident occurred at 11:50 p.m. when a 2016 Honda Odyssey was traveling northbound in the outside lane of Apopka Vineland Road, approaching AD Mims Road. At the same time, a bicyclist was also traveling northbound in the designated bicycle lane.

Reports suggest that the 65-year-old driver of the Honda Odyssey veered into the bike lane and struck the 45-year-old bicyclist. Following the collision, the vehicle continued traveling northbound without stopping.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and transported the bicyclist to Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC), where they were later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey voluntarily turned himself in to the Apopka Police Department at 1:48 a.m. after the crash. The vehicle has since been impounded as part of the ongoing investigation.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently interviewing the individual believed to be the driver and continue to gather evidence related to the crash.

