Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot is Saturday

article

If you plan to vote-by-mail, 5 p.m. on Saturday is the deadline to request a ballot.

A request for a vote-by-mail ballot may be made in one of the following ways:

Online application on your county Supervisors of Elections' website

By other writing (e.g., by email, fax, mail) to Supervisor of Elections;

In person at Supervisor of Elections;

By telephone call to Supervisor of Elections.

In order for your ballot to be counted, the elections office must receive it by 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 3

| FOX 35 NEWS ELECTION GUIDE |

Early voting in Florida runs through Sunday, Nov. 1.

Advertisement

A vote-by-mail ballot refers to a ballot that you request and pick-up or have it delivered to you without having to vote at the polls during early voting or on Election Day. A voter must first be registered to vote before he or she can request a vote-by-mail ballot.