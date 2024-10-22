Dead body found inside Orlando apartment after initially being reported as a fire

article

On Tuesday morning, a woman was found dead inside an Orlando apartment after officials were called to the residence for a fire.

However, when officers entered the apartment around 5:30 a.m. there were no flames present. Instead, they found a dead adult body, according to the Orlando Police Department.

OPD has not yet released the victim's identity or the cause of death.

The investigation is still underway.

As more information becomes available we will update.