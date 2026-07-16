DCF report reveals Department’s response to conditions inside unlicensed assisted living facilities

The Brief The Department of Children and Families was aware of issues at Cherish Home Care for over a year before the unlicensed facilities were eventually shut down. The owners of those unlicensed assisted living facilities are now facing life in prison for charges relating to defrauding and abusing the elderly.



In May 2025, Cherish Home Care facilities got visits from representatives of the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration, which licenses and regulates assisted living facilities, and the Florida Department of Children and Families, which runs the state's Adult Protective Services Program to prevent harm to vulnerable adults.

Inspectors with those three agencies found conditions in the unlicensed facilities to be so bad, they wound up removing 5 residents.

Records show at least two people died in a Cherish Home facility after that, at 958 Louvre Court and 716 Swan Way.

DCF was called back to those facilities in April 2026, while deputies were still investigating the owners.

However, in its report from April 2026, DCF repeatedly concluded, "There are no implications for vulnerable adult safety" and "There are no recommended services for the vulnerable adults."

The 2026 report

Why you should care:

In its April 2026 report, DCF called the Cherish Home Care facility a "group home" and "independent living facility" – but also refers to the people living there as "vulnerable adults" with neurocognitive disorders, physical limitations, and mental illnesses, some of whom need assistance with shopping, transportation, and money handling… and the report calls the staff "caregivers."

Cherish Home Care and its owners had already been cited at this point for operating without a license, and were being fined a thousand dollars a day.

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DCF took reports from residents about, quote, "downright despicable things." – the owner allegedly hitting residents, taking their EBT cards, administering medication without licenses to do so.

DCF’s investigators said they toured the facility with deputies, and found the bedroom furniture dirty and stained, with two beds per makeshift room, ceiling fans with no lights, and bedroom windows screwed shut with planks nailed to the outside. They found the refrigerator locked. They found the garage full of trash, dirty mattresses, broken furniture, and a basket of medications.

But for the allegations of exploitation? "No implication for vulnerable adult safety"… "case closed."

Maltreatment with medical neglect? Closed, no substantiated findings, no implication for vulnerable adult safety.

Physical injury? Nothing – closed.

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For the allegation of abuse with maltreatment and confinement or bizarre punishment… DCF did not "some implications for vulnerable adult safety" – but closed the case anyway, saying the residents can move freely in and out of the home.

In court, witness after witness said that wasn’t true.

What they're saying:

The April report includes details about Ashley Griffin’s father. She says she was disgusted reading it.

"Just wow," she said. "I don't understand what's going on. I don't know. I'm in the complete shock."

Griffin wound up removing her father from Cherish Home Care the day after DCF toured the facilities. She told the State Attorney’s Office and FOX 35 News that she took him to the hospital for treatment of malnourishment, dehydration, and complications with his diabetes. He stayed there for weeks, she says.

"You see that and you say no abuse? So what will it take? Someone dead?" said Griffin. "I've reached out [to DCF] so many times. I've called the 407 number numerous times, at least ten times. I've emailed. Nothing."

DCF’s response

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says DCF and FACT (a team overseen by DCF) both placed vulnerable adults in Cherish Home Care’s facilities, despite the facilities, owners, and caretakers not having licenses to care for disabled adults.

A DCF spokesperson told FOX 35 in a statement on June 30th, "Department Adult Protective Investigators did not refer or place vulnerable adults in the care of Cherish Home LLC or any of its related entities as they were not licensed facilities. If an individual is in need of placement assistance for an assisted living facility, Adult Protective Investigators use AHCA’s database to identify licensed placement options."

That directly contradicts testimony provided under oath by multiple people who say DCF in fact did refer disabled adults to Cherish Home Care. Further, a search of AHCA’s database shows Cherish Home Care is not licensed, and was fined for operating without a license.

AHCA’s response

FOX 35 has repeatedly reached out to the Agency for Healthcare Administration, and has received no response from the media team or from the public records office.

Wednesday, FOX 35 Investigative Reporter Marie Edinger called AHCA’s records division five times. Each time, she was immediately placed on hold and then the line disconnected after three minutes.