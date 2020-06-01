DC protesters tackle man ripping up sidewalk with hammer, hand him to police

Protesters in the District tackled a masked man to the ground during Sunday's George Floyd rally as he destroyed a portion of a sidewalk to obtain bricks.

A group of unknown men tackled the masked suspect to prevent him from “provoking” police, according to Storyful.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

In the video, protesters are seen restraining him and handing the shaggy gray haired individual over to nearby police.

The nation’s capital witnessed a rage-filled escalation of initial peaceful protests turned violent over the weekend as hundreds marched in solidarity, calling for justice and an end to police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

In response to the mayhem that escalated in violence, vandalism and looting, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended a two-day curfew that will go into effect Monday, June 1 at 7 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

Advertisement

DC curfew goes into effect tonight at 7, will last for 2 days

NPS crews clean graffiti from DC monuments, memorials after vandalized by protesters

At least 3 dead after violent protests sweep the nation

DC police brutality protests devolve into looting as chaos grips capital

Massive US protests raise fears of new virus outbreaks

Tensions flare at DC protests for George Floyd near the White House as tear gas, pepper spray deployed

Security camera shows looters raid Georgetown salon

Man sets fire outside Fredericksburg police headquarters, cops say