Daytona residential building destroyed by fire, lithium-ion battery to blame for the flames

A Daytona Beach home was set ablaze Monday evening due to a lithium-ion battery, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. When firefighters arrived at the home, located at 408 Evergreen Court, they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

Crews from Engine 1, Quint 2, Engine 5, Rescue 1, Engine 3, Battalion 1, and Battalion 2 quickly worked to extinguish the blaze.

All occupants managed to evacuate the residence before units arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a three-wheeled mobility device powered by a lithium-ion battery. The residents have been displaced due to the fire, and one is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The Daytona Beach Police Department, Volusia County EMS, and South Daytona Fire Department also assisted in the response.

