Daytona International Speedway unveils new LED lights ahead of Coke Zero Sugar 400

The Brief Daytona International Speedway unveiled new LED lights ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400. The lights offer more than 16 million color combinations to enhance the fan experience. NASCAR plans to replace the speedway’s entire lighting system by early 2027.



Daytona International Speedway is getting a colorful makeover, unveiling new LED lights outside the stadium ahead of this weekend's Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The lights, installed near the top of the grandstands, are the first phase of a larger project to replace the speedway's lighting system. Speedway officials say the new LEDs can produce more than 16 million color combinations.

'Official glow-up'

What they're saying:

Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher said the lights are intended to create a more dynamic experience for race fans while giving the landmark venue a new look for residents and visitors.

"This is one of the first things you see when you get off of the highway," Kelleher said. "So now to have it with this official glow-up, it’s something that we’re really proud of for all of the residents that live here as well."

The lights were turned on ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400, giving fans an early look at what officials say will eventually become a much larger transformation.

Kelleher said the improvements are also designed with the speedway's international audience in mind.

"In addition to just the 365 community here, when motorsports fans from around the globe come to Daytona, and they get to see these new lights, again it’s just a wonderful way to show off Daytona International Speedway," Kelleher said.

More lighting upgrades planned

What's next:

The colorful exterior lights are only the beginning.

NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Ben Kennedy said the ultimate goal is to replace the lighting system throughout Daytona International Speedway.

"Our goal is to have Daytona International Speedway relit in January before the Rolex 24 in late January, early February," Kennedy said. "Then we’re going to have it full steam for February 13th for the Clash."

The newly installed LEDs will be visible to drivers and visitors passing the speedway along International Speedway Boulevard, adding a changing display of colors to one of Daytona Beach's most recognizable landmarks.