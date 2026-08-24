Partial lunar eclipse August 2026: When and how to watch in Florida

The Brief A near-total partial lunar eclipse will take place overnight from Thursday, Aug. 27 into Friday, Aug. 28, covering 96.2% of the moon in Earth's deep shadow. For Florida viewers, the celestial event begins at 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, reaching peak coverage and a reddish glow at 12:12 a.m. on Friday. Unlike a solar eclipse, this nighttime lunar event requires no protective eye gear and can be safely viewed with the naked eye or binoculars.



In a few days, the Earth's shadow will cover 96% of the moon's surface in a partial lunar eclipse.

As each phase occurs simultaneously for viewers around the world, your viewing region will determine when the eclipse will be most visible.

For Floridians, the eclipse will begin after 10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27 and overnight into Friday.

What is a partial solar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth gets exactly between the sun and the moon.

Instead of the sun's light hitting the moon and reflecting back to us (which is what we normally see), the Earth blocks that light, casting its own shadow onto the lunar surface – turning it a reddish color.

For this eclipse, only a tiny sliver will not be red as 96.2% of the moon will be in the hard shadow of the Earth. It's almost a total lunar eclipse, but not quite.

What will the partial lunar eclipse look like?

Due to the event being a partial eclipse, most of the moon will be mostly in the hard shadow of the moon giving it the red effect.

The entire moon won't be red, but it will be close.

When is the partial solar eclipse?

The partial eclipse can be viewed in Florida, starting at 10:23 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27.

Stages of the partial eclipse

Timeline:

Here is the exact schedule for Orlando, along with the direction you should face:

Aug 27 at 10:23 p.m. – Partial Eclipse Begins Look to the east-southeast to see the left side of the moon appear slightly bruised

Aug 28 at 12:12 a.m. – Greatest Eclipse Look to the South-Southeast and most of the moon will be a reddish color

Aug 28 at 1:51 a.m. Partial Eclipse EndsLook to the south and the right side of the moon will have the last of the Earth's hard shadow.

Are glasses needed to view the partial lunar eclipse?

You won't need any special glasses to view it safely, though a telescope or binoculars will make the shadow's colors pop.

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Where to watch the lunar eclipse?

While a dark viewing area isn't necessary to see the lunar eclipse,

Florida is home to a dark sky viewing area in Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park.

Recognized as Florida's first Dark Sky Park, the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve is open until sunset with after-hours access for dark sky viewing.

Visitors are required to reserve an astronomy pad site for $16. Florida State Parks pass holders must first sign up for an after-hours permit during office hours.

Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park is located at 33104 NW 192nd Avenue in Okeechobee. The park entrance fee for non-passholders is $4 per vehicle. The park entrance closes 15 minutes before sunset.