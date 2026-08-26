Woman pulled over on Colonial Drive loses leg after being struck by hit-and-run driver

The Brief Jasmin Selby, 25, was driving toward the beach to watch the sunrise before her first day at a new job when she pulled her car onto the shoulder of eastbound Colonial Drive (State Road 50) near Christmas. Troopers say an unknown vehicle, described by a witness as an SUV, struck Selby while she was standing outside her car and immediately fled the scene. Selby's left leg was amputated above the knee, and her thumb was severely broken, requiring a plate and four screws.



A 25-year-old woman heading to watch the sunrise before starting a new job was severely hurt after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Colonial Drive.

Jasmin Selby now has an amputated leg and a long road to recovery.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the driver who fled the scene.

'Unbearable pain'

What they're saying:

Selby was about to start a new job and wanted to go watch the sunrise at the beach. About halfway through her drive, Selby pulled over onto the shoulder of Colonial Drive near Christmas.

"I pulled over, put my hazards on, put my high beams on to go grab my phone real quick from the back," she recalled.

The next moment, Selby says she woke up in the emergency room after she was hit by a car.

The aftermath

The impact resulted in life-altering injuries. Selby's left leg had to be amputated above the knee, and her thumb was badly broken. She needed a metal plate and four screws.

"What's left of my leg and everything is going to take about 6 to 8 months to heal before I can even begin to think about a prosthetic," Selby explained.

Her father, Bob Selby, expressed outrage and heartbreak over the driver's total disregard for his daughter's life.

"That's my child out there that they left in the middle of Highway 50, in the middle of nowhere," Bob Selby said.

Searching for answers

Jasmin and her father are pleading with the public for answers, so the driver is taken off the road before anyone else is hurt.

"He or she was able to just drive away and leave me for dead—who knows what could happen to the next person," Jasmin said. "I don't want someone else to go through the unbearable pain that I have gone through."

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact FHP or call Crimline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

How to help

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been set up by Jasmin’s family to help cover her medical bills. You can view the fundraiser here.