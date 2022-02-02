Daytona Beach considers buying Main Street building as year-round attraction

The City of Daytona Beach is considering buying a building in the heart of Main Street that could serve as a public marketplace.

Jennifer Carmona owns a restaurant off the historic street. She said she loves to see it come alive during major events like Bike Week, but wishes the buzz was more permanent.

"We need to keep people down here for sure. You have an awesome area, historic street, World’s Most Famous Beach," she said.

The Corbin Building is 39,000 square feet and two stories high.





Mayor Derrick Henry said he agrees the street needs a hub to attract visitors year-round not just during bike events. However, he thinks other changes should come first like fixing lights and sidewalks.

"I always knew that this would be a part of the prescription, I just didn’t necessarily want it to come before the plans of the infrastructure," he said.

Commissioners will discuss the topic at their meeting Wednesday night.

