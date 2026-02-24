Daytona Beach slashing: Man charged with attempted murder after teen's throat was cut

The Brief A Volusia County man is accused of attempted murder after deputies said he slashed a teen boy's neck. Jermaine Lynn Long, 44, is also accused of aggravated battery in connection to this incident as well as an additional aggravated battery charge in connection to a sledgehammer attack incident. Long is being held without bond until his trial.



A man accused of slashing a teen's throat on the Daytona Beach Boardwalk is now facing attempted first-degree murder.

What we know:

Jermaine Lynn Long, 44, was arrested on Feb. 14 after the Daytona Beach Police Department responded to reports that a 13-year-old boy's neck was cut open by Long. The family told FOX 35 that the family encountered Long while they were staying in Daytona Beach for the Daytona 500, when Long cut open their son, Sullivan's, neck.

Long was arrested for aggravated battery.

Now, according to court records in Volusia County, prosecutors have added another charge for this incident: attempted murder.

The State Attorney's office alleges that Long intentionally attempted to commit first-degree murder in a premeditated design to kill another person.

Long is also facing a second aggravated battery charge in connection to a sledgehammer attack earlier the same day.

Long is being held without bond until his trial.