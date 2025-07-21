Daytona Beach shooting leaves two injured, suspect in custody

The Brief Two people were injured in a shooting Monday in Daytona Beach following a physical altercation. Police say Nathan Joseph Lee, 23, shot one person multiple times and a stray bullet struck a second, uninvolved victim. Lee was arrested at the scene and is being held without bond as the investigation continues.



A shooting outside a Daytona Beach business Monday afternoon left two people injured and a suspect in custody, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded around 402 Madison Avenue after Volusia County dispatchers received a report of a physical altercation between two individuals. While dispatchers were still on the line, the call was upgraded to a report of a person shot.

Police say officers already in the area quickly located and apprehended the suspect, identified as Nathan Joseph Lee, 23, without incident.

Investigators determined that Lee produced a firearm during a confrontation and shot one victim multiple times. A second person, who was not involved in the altercation, was also struck by a stray bullet that pierced the building’s wall.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not been released.

Lee is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Police said the case remains under investigation and no additional details were immediately available.