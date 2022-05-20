Daytona Beach police searching for missing woman with 'mental capacity of a teenager'

article

Daytona Beach police are trying to find a missing 33-year-old woman.

Wendy Martinez was last seen on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. on Madison Ave. near Vera St., according to police. They say Wendy has various mental issues, including paranoid schizophrenia and anxiety, and has the mental capacity of a teenager.

Wendy was last seen wearing a gray leopard pattern blouse, brown sweatpants and green and gold sandals. She is about 5-feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Wendy has short black hair in a bob cut.

MORE NEWS: Paola Miranda-Rosa: 5 months since Central Florida woman went missing

Advertisement

If you see Wendy, please call (386) 248-1777.