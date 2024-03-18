Daytona Beach police searching for armed man accused of robbing 7-Eleven

Police in Daytona Beach are searching for an armed suspect accused of robbing and assaulting a store clerk at 7-Eleven on Friday.

The incident happened just before 10:20 p.m. on Friday at the gas station located at 700 South Beach Street in Daytona Beach, according to police. The man, armed with a semi-automatic firearm, allegedly robbed the store and assaulted an employee.

The man, who was seen wearing a black hat, black pants, a black T-shirt and black and white tennis shoes, got on a black beach cruiser and fled the area westbound on South Street.

Police said this man is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this man or this incident is urged to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us.