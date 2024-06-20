Daytona Beach police searching for 6 juveniles accused of shooting gel pellet guns at employee leaving work

The Daytona Beach Police Department is searching for six juveniles who allegedly shot gel pellet guns at a person on June 12.

Police said around 11:40 p.m., a person leaving work was injured after six juveniles shot gel pellet guns at them.

Photos released on Thursday of the juveniles from the police department show two females and three males in the area.

The Daytona Police Department is looking to identify six teens in connection to an active criminal investigation. (Credit: Daytona Beach Police Department)

The juveniles are described as :

2 black males wearing white shirts and black pants

1 white female wearing a black shirt

1 white female wearing a black hoodie

1 white male wearing no shirt and red pants

1 black female wearing a gray and white jacket, blue jeans, with black and yellow shoes

Anyone with information on the teens pictured above is asked to call the Daytona Police Department at (386)-671-5202.