Daytona Beach police search for stabbing suspect

The Daytona Beach Police Department is looking for a stabbing suspect.

Officers released some surveillance photos from a Burger King on North Nova Road on Sunday.

They say the suspect stabbed an employee at the restaurant.

In a news release, officials say the employee suffered lacerations to their face and fingers, but is otherwise OK.

Police say the suspect got away on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department.