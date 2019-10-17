Daytona Beach man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing three young girls

article

Have you seen Taft L. Nichols?

An arrest warrant has been issued for the 46-year-old from Daytona Beach after officers say he sexually and physically abused three girls under the age of 10.

According to Daytona Beach police, Nichols was out of jail on bond for a robbery case from 2017 when he allegedly committed the crimes against the girls. Police say the mother of two of the girls reported the abuse on Oct. 14 after taking them to Advent Health to be check out. A nurse contacted law enforcement.

The victims told police that Nichols had abused them on several occasions. One girl told police that Nichols choked her sister and pointed a knife at her. She said Nichols also "snatched her by the arm and started kissing her," according to a police report. On another occasion, one of the victims told police that Nichols exposed himself to them.

Nichols is wanted on three counts of felony child abuse.