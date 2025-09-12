Daytona Beach man arrested after allegedly holding child at gunpoint, forcing sex acts

The Brief Peter Brady, 78, has been arrested after he allegedly held a child at gunpoint and forced them to perform sex acts on him. Detectives believe Brady's inappropriate actions may date back to the 1990s. Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division at tips@cityofdbs.org or (386) 763-5347.



A 78-year-old man from Daytona Beach has been arrested after he allegedly held a child at gunpoint and forced them to perform sex acts on him. Officers say there may be additional victims.

What we know:

Peter Brady, 78, was arrested following an incident where he allegedly used a firearm to force a child to perform sexual acts on him.

On Tuesday, officials with Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety and the Southeast Regional Swat Team performed a search warrant for Brady's home, which is located along South Atlantic Ave.

During the search, officials said they found 20 firearms and 50 DVDs/video cassettes.

Brady was arrested on charges including lewd and lascivious acts involving a minor, aggravated assault with a firearm, and false imprisonment.

He was taken to the Volusia County Jail, where he is being held with no bond.

Peter Brady (Credit: Volusia County Jail)

Why you should care:

Due to the developing nature of the case, authorities believe there may be additional victims or other persons with information related to sexual exploitation or solicitation involving minors and Brady.

Detectives say they have already received tips dating back to the 1990s when Brady allegedly solicited minors for sexual activities.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division at tips@cityofdbs.org or (386) 763-5347.