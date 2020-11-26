Daytona Beach hotels near capacity for Thanksgiving weekend

article

Some Volusia County hotels and resorts are nearly booked up this Thanksgiving weekend as people head to Daytona Beach for the holiday weekend.

The Hotel & Lodging Association of Volusia County said that some hotels in the area are doing well this Thanksgiving.

For example, Ocean Court Motel in Daytona Beach says it sold at least 80 percent of its rooms. The Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach is at 90 percent capacity, with COVID-19 precautions in place like social distancing and masks.

The General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach Androse Bell said many of their guests decided to do a staycation with immediate family instead of traveling for a large Thanksgiving gathering. He added that the Daytona Turkey Run car show is also helping them to book rooms. The outdoor event at the Daytona International Speedway brings in thousands of people for the holiday weekend.

"A lot of folks are coming and staying in the hotel staying at the beach so that way they can still enjoy the holiday weekend without having to be crammed in difficult situations," said Bell. "So that way their immediate family can still enjoy the holiday weekend and spent time amongst each other instead of staying at home and feeling that lost the effect of large family gatherings this year."

