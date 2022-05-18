Daytona Beach giving out Ring security cameras to residents as part of collaboration program

article

Brenda and Terry Aultman were stabbed to death while riding their bikes home from Bike Week in Daytona Beach in March, police say. Jean Macean, 32, is now charged with the couple’s murder, in part, thanks to a video recording from a Ring doorbell, which detectives said helped to solve the gruesome crime.

Now, some Daytona Beach city commissioners are working to start a new program that would give out free Ring cameras to some city residents to help them feel safe and help police solve crimes. The cameras would only go to people older than 65.



"The ones who have the program, when they spoke to me, they said they felt more secure, more safe, that they’re watching out for their neighbors and most importantly they were actually checking on people driving through the streets," said Commissioner Quanita May.

The money would come from the CARES Act. The cameras would only go to residents in Zones 2, 3, 5, and 6 right now. Those areas are filled with businesses and residents. Click here to find out what zone you live in.

"Anything you can do now to be secure today, there’s some bad people out there, no doubt," said resident Ray Taylor.

Taylor will be part of the program. He said it’s comforting to have the video technology as an added layer of safety, especially after the murder during bike week.

"I think it helped catch that guy. I’m glad they caught him as quick as they did because terrible for the city and bike week. So thank god they caught him."

To sign up for the program, print and fill out the application found here and deliver it to Daytona Beach City Hall. You can also fill out the application at City Hall. Below are the full requirements for eligibility:

Ring Camera Collaboration Program

