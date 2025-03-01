Daytona Beach firefighter dies in off-duty motor vehicle crash, officials say

article

The Daytona Beach Fire Department announced the passing of a firefighter who was involved in an off-duty motor vehicle crash.

Daytona Native, Richard Crapps, has been serving the community since 2022.

"It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Daytona Beach Firefighter Richard Crapps who tragically lost his life in an off-duty motor vehicle accident," said Daytona Beach Fire Department via Facebook.

"As a Daytona Beach native, FF Crapps showed incredible commitment in serving our community with great pride and unwavering honor. Serving since December 5, 2022 his impact has touched the lives of many and will carry on in our hearts. Please keep Richard, his family, and his DBFD family in your hearts as we navigate through this difficult time."