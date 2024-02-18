Daytona 500 postponed: Are Pitbull, DJ Khaled, Miss America, and The Rock still attending?

The Daytona 500 has been moved to Monday prompting changes to tickets for fans, celebrity appearances, and race times.

President of the Daytona International Speedway Frank Kelleher spoke with FOX 35 about why the race was moved to Monday along with what celebrities fans can expect to see with the new changes.

DJ Khaled, Miss America, Pitbull, and The Rock are all in attendance at the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, but not all of them will stay for the race's postponement.

Is Pitbull performing at the Daytona 500?

Pitbull will not be performing at the Daytona 500 come Monday due to the weather. He was originally scheduled to perform on Sunday. He will still attend the race since he is a team owner.

Will The Rock attend the Daytona 500?

According to Kelleher, The Rock will still give the command for the race on Monday.

Will Miss America be at the Daytona 500 on Monday?

Miss America will not be able to attend the Daytona 500 on Monday due to obligations outside of Florida.

Will DJ Khaled stick around for Monday's Daytona 500?

Kelleher said they are not sure at the moment if DJ Khaled will be able to attend the Daytona 500 on Monday.

When will the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Daytona 500 races start on Monday?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 is scheduled to begin on Monday at 11 a.m. It will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The parking lots will open at 7 a.m., while the venue gates, hospitality, and Hardrock Bet Fanzone will open at 10 a.m.

The Daytona 500 race is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Monday.

What happens to my tickets?

According to NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway, tickets purchased for the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 race will be honored on Monday. Ticket holders will get priority seating until the completion of the race.

After the race, fans with tickets to the NASCAR Xfinity Series – and who do not have tickets to the Daytona 500 – will have to exit the grandstands following the completion of the first race.

Fans who have Saturday grandstand tickets and admission to the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone will be allowed to attend both races, according to NASCAR.

Fans looking to purchase or sell reserved tickets to the Daytona 500 have been told to visit SeatGeek, the official ticket partner for the Daytona 500, according to a news release.