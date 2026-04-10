Dashcam video shows fatal officer-involved shooting in Fruitland Park

The Brief Fruitland Park police released dashcam showing a fatal officer-involved shooting after a home crash. Officers say the suspect had a hatchet and allegedly raised a gun before he was shot. The state is investigating to determine if the use of force was justified.



Police in Fruitland Park released new dashcam footage showing a deadly officer-involved shooting following a crash into a home.

Investigators say the incident began when a truck slammed into a residence around 2:30 a.m. on March 25.

The backstory:

Officers responding to the crash encountered a man, identified as Duane Holston, 53, who was armed with a hatchet and allegedly raised a gun during the confrontation.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Authorities say officers gave commands for the man to drop the weapons before an officer fired. The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood as the situation escalated quickly from a routine crash response into a deadly encounter.

Video from the scene shows the truck with hazard lights flashing, and officers can be heard referencing the weapons, including a hatchet near the vehicle and a firearm in the suspect’s possession.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

No officers were hurt in the shooting. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation to determine whether the use of force was justified.