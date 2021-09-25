CVS begins administering COVID booster shots: Check eligibility

article

Pfizer's COVID booster shot has been given the green light by the CDC despite the FDA advising against it in a vote of 16-2.

The booster is now available at pharmacies all across the country and CVS says it will start giving out the third round on Saturday.

RELATED: Cases of COVID-like respiratory virus rising among Florida children

But not everyone can get it now. It's people at high risk of getting COVID-19 who have the CDC's blessing to get a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine if it's been at least six months since they've gotten their second shot.

People eligible for the booster include those 65 or older, people 50-64 with underlying medical conditions, and people 18-64 who are at high risk for COVID because their job puts them in contact with COVID patients.

RELATED: Where can I get the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot?

For now, the pharmacy chain isn't offering booster shots of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines but says they're ready to once they get CDC approval.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates on COVID-19.

Advertisement





