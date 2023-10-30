'Peeping Tom' on the run after Florida deputies catch him looking into windows of Ocala home: officials

Deputies are searching for a man accused of peering into the windows of homes in Ocala last week.

At around 5 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25, Marion County deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 3700 block of NE 18th Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man, identified as 24-year-old Curtavious Brown, looking into the window of a home.

They spoke with the alleged "Peeping Tom" who continued to behave "suspiciously" before ultimately running off, deputies said in a news release.

Curtavious Brown (Photos courtesy of Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Witnesses told deputies that Brown was ringing doorbells, looking into windows and loitering in the area before deputies arrived.

A search for him in the area was unsuccessful.

Brown is wanted on multiple warrants for his arrest in other unrelated crimes, deputies said.

If you have any information that can help deputies find Brown, you're urged to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at (352) 732-9111. You can call in anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or 352-368-7867.