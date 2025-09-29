Cruise lines reroute ships due to Tropical Storm Imelda, Hurricane Humberto

The Brief Cruise ships from Port Canaveral are adjusting routes to avoid Tropical Storm Imelda and Hurricane Humberto, with some ports skipped and extra days at sea. MSC, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean confirmed itinerary changes to protect passengers and crew. Port Canaveral officials and meteorologists caution that more changes may be needed as the storms develop.



Cruise ships departing from Port Canaveral are changing course as Tropical Storm Imelda and Hurricane Humberto approach the Atlantic, forcing adjustments to passenger itineraries.

What we know:

Cruise ships departing from Port Canaveral are adjusting itineraries as Tropical Storm Imelda and Hurricane Humberto approach the Atlantic. Some ships, including MSC Meraviglia and Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas, have been rerouted to avoid high winds and rough seas.

Carnival Cruise Line reported eight ships affected, with some passengers spending extra days at sea and others visiting alternate ports.

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain how the storms will develop over the coming days and whether additional itinerary changes will be necessary. Exact passenger impacts and potential delays for future sailings are still pending.

The backstory:

Cruise lines often adjust routes during hurricane season to ensure passenger safety. Port Canaveral is a major hub for Caribbean and Atlantic cruises, making weather-related rerouting a common precaution.

These storms come at a time when Bermuda and parts of the Atlantic are particularly vulnerable to tropical activity.

Big picture view:

While the port appeared empty on Monday, local tourism and cruise operations are closely monitoring the storms. Adjustments aim to keep passengers and crew safe while minimizing disruption to scheduled trips.

What they're saying:

Carnival Cruise Line reported that eight ships were affected, with some passengers spending an extra day at sea while certain ports remained closed. Royal Caribbean confirmed similar changes, including redirecting the Symphony of the Seas to Canada to bypass the storms.

"The safety and well-being of our guests and crew remain our top priority," said an MSC Cruises spokesperson.

Meteorologists and cruise lines remind travelers that hurricane-season weather can affect itineraries, and passengers should be prepared for potential changes.