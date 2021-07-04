Holiday crowds flock to Florida beaches despite incoming tropical storm

Even with the threat of Tropical Storm Elsa heading towards the Florida peninsula, people are flocking to the beach.

Volusia County said that they are expecting a busy and long holiday weekend. They are reminding visitors to not litter on the beach and to be cautious of dangerous rip currents.

In addition, they said that campfires and fireworks are prohibited on Volusia County beaches.

Beachgoers told FOX 35 that despite the weather, they think a lot of people will be back on the sand on Sunday.

"The weather kind of put a damper on it. I know some people are starting to go back out into the world because more people are vaccinated. Hopefully, we're nearing the end of the pandemic, so people are going to start coming back out and I'm looking forward to it," beachgoer Suzanne Alamina said.

The entrance and exit ramps for driving on the beach in Volusia County opens at 8 a.m. and closes each day at 7 p.m.

