Crowds expected at Florida stores as post-Christmas returns come in

The excitement of opening presents on Christmas morning is over and now those who did not get what they wanted are heading to the store to make some returns.

Consumer experts predict that people are expected to return $67 billion in merchandise for refunds or replacements this holiday season.

FOX 35’s Randi Hildreth was at Park Ave. in Winter Park on Sunday morning as retailers geared up for the crowds.

She also broke down some deadlines you need to know if making a return:

Amazon: The holiday return deadline is Jan. 31, 2022, for many items.

Walmart: Customers typically have 90 days following the date of purchase to return or exchange but double check the item because some have an even smaller return window.

Best Buy: Many items purchased can be returned through Jan. 16, 2022.

Target: The return period starts Sunday for most electronics and entertainment items purchased between October and Christmas. Shoppers have until Jan. 24 to get items back to the store for exchanges.

However, note that the return period depends on the item being brought back.

"I looked through these websites this morning and there are some nuances to the return process for certain brands sold at these stores. So, double check and read the fine print," Randi Hildreth said.

